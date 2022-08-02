NORTH AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Imagine taking your boat—to a baseball game or a concert. The possibility is getting closer as a proposal to build a boat dock in North Augusta near the SRP park area was approved on Monday.

The new six slip dock will be open to the public and is just a part of other amenities coming to North Augusta’s riverfront.

“We’ve got the steak house behind us that’s gonna open, we’ve got the park here, we’ve got Southbound Smokehouse here, you’ve got the amphitheater behind us. I think it would maybe enhance the use of these facilities,” local citizen Rusty Coble said

We spoke with local citizens who are on board with North Augusta’s potential improvement, but their main concern is that everything is done right.

“As long as the growth is well planned– it’s not fast, out of control, but if it’s well-planned growth– I think it bene- everything is going to grow anyway, I think it benefits,” Coble said.

Others worry about what will happen with other nearby recreations like the Lock and Dam.

“The, the lock and dam project, whatever they do out there, will determine your land lock right here,” local citizen Bob Graves said.

To fund this project, the city would have to use the state’s water taxes– expenses beyond that $150,000 amount, North Augusta would have to dig into the city’s own funds.

“You can always use a boat ramp, everybody likes boating in this area. I mean– for summer sports in Georgia, South Carolina– that’s a big sport,” Graves said.

The 60 feet design was created by Cranston Engineering.