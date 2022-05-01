NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF)- What started out as a hobby– decorating events between friends– Denise Vasquez turned into her own business.

“I want it to be more than just paper plates, like a typical picnic with a blanket. I want it to be more, you know, “posh” for people to go to,” Owner Denise Vazquez said.

She said she had always been the creative one out of her group of friends. But, when the pandemic hit, Vasquez wanted to find a way for people to still gather.

“We had to get down to smaller groups of people and I decided I really wanted to do something where we could still get together, because you know that took away a lot of the events that we were used to having.”

Another motivation behind the pening was her best friend who encouraged Vasquez to start the business.

“She was getting married, having a baby, so we had all those events to cover. But, I just love event planning.”

Vasquez was always the go-to for birthdays, parties, and any type of special occasion– now she can add picnic to that list.

“To make for special occasions because there are not a lot of things here– in the local area that we have– and this caters to everyone. They literally just, you walk up to a different setting; I have seven different settings, you can pick what setting you like. If you would like a custom setting, I can do that as well for your birthday, anniversary– even engagements.”

Her website, Posh Little Picnic, has more details.