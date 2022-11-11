North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)- The bad weather in the CSRA is forcing many Veterans Day events to be cancelled. Those events include the parade and All War Monuments ceremony in downtown Augusta. Those were the main events in Augusta involving Fort Gordon.

Organizers decided to cancel the parade Tuesday because there was too much of a risk to people in or at the parade. They decided Wednesday night to cancel the ceremony at the All Wars monument, waiting in hopes the storm wouldn’t be as bad as predicted.

But the Veterans Day event in North Augusta is still on, they just relocated in doors.

The Veterans Day Ceremony in North Augusta was originally scheduled to be held at Wade Hampton Veterans Park. It has been moved to the American Legion Post 71, located at 333 E. Spring Grove Avenue in North Augusta.

Colors were scheduled to be presented by the North Augusta High School NJROTC Color Guard, but school was moved to remote learning on Friday, so they were unable to attend. Instead the American Legion Post 71 Ceremonial Corp will present colors at the event.

The Fort Gordon Navy Volunteer choir will be performing and Mr. Gralyn Harris, a Department of Army Civilian with the 706th MI group, will be the guest speaker.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 am.

The city of Grovetown will also host their Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 12. They have coordinated their own guest speaker but the Fort Gordon Color Guard will be supporting the ceremony.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.