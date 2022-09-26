NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Soon, North Augusta will have a new Regional Materials Recovery Processing facility. A fire broke out at the location on Thanksgiving 2021. “It was almost a total loss of the materials recycling facility and most of the contents as well,” North Augusta Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

This was the first fire at the nearly 30-year-old building. The facility is where disposable materials are dumped after pick up and then separated for landfill and recycling. “It’s taken so long for us to evaluate the viability of certain pieces. We had multiple adjusters come out to review. We’ve had to leave the majority of it for now until we really figured out what we were gonna do with the facility,” she shared.

The city will use thousands of dollars to build a new 12,500 sq. ft. building. It will allow the facility to run an automatic machine to compress recyclable and waste materials into small, manageable bales. Crews are preparing for the metal structure to be delivered. “We’re still fairly early in the process. The previous facility was 30 years old, most of the equipment within it was just about the same age and had been refurbished multiple times. Any difference is it’s going to be brand new almost completely top to bottom,” Moody shared.

It’s expected to bring the location back to near full capacity. “This at least mitigates some of the revenue loss that we’ve had to date,” city administrator Jim Clifford said during a recent council meeting. The new project will be completed in phases. It should be up and running by the end of the first quarter of next year.