NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF) – The Materials Recovery Facility–known as the “MURF” Building–has reopened its doors, after being closed for nearly two years.



“We have been working really hard to get to this point,” said North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams.



The building caught on fire on Thanksgiving night in 2021. It took $2.5 Million in insurance money to cover the damages.

But that, along with a little elbow grease, got it reopened.”

“We had 75% building and equipment damaged,” said Rachelle Moody, the assistant city administrator. “We’ve spent the last year and a half or so rebuilding this facility so that we can process recyclables.”

Along with the new building comes a new way of doing recycling. North Augustans can now separate their trash and recyclables for the first time.

“We’re going to be delivering totes to all of our residences, and they’ll separate their recyclables into their totes, separate from their trash and the roll cart,” said Moody.



“We have citizens who want to be very much environmentally responsible. And they’ve been calling for this ability to have clean recyclables and have the bins that we’re using, and we’re giving it to them. So I’m very excited about it,” said Mayor Williams.

Both Moody and Williams say despite the fire, recycling has continued in the city. But with the new format, they hope it improves the quality of life for residents.



Now that the building is open, the only other thing to do is to get the bins in the hands of North Augustans: who can expect them to be sent out in just three weeks.

That will be the week of July 31st, and the first day of delivery for recycling will be August 14th.