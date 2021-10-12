North Augusta pumpkin patch celebrates 25 years

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- A North Augusta tradition is back after being cancelled last year.

Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church is celebrating 25 years of its popular pumpkin patch.

The church started the patch as a fundraiser for a new organ. It did so well and was so popular they decided to bring it back each year.

Joseph Zeller, one of the patch’s organizers, said family memories are made in the patch every year.

“Everybody smiles. When you’re in the pumpkin patch you smile. Nobody comes here because they have to. It’s fun. And when you see generations of a family, even two generations when kids that have come here, have their own kids now and they bring them,” he explained.

Pumpkin shopping isn’t the only activity at the patch. Church members also read to over 500 preschool students for “Story time at the Patch.”

Zeller said that sometimes families begin in the patch.

“We had a young man come over here. He got a pumpkin and put the ring inside the pumpkin and then brought his girlfriend back and made sure she picked out that pumpkin with the ring inside. That was pretty clever. And when she picked it up, of course it was a little light, she pulled the top off and there was an engagement ring in there and he proposed right here at the patch,” he said.

The church had to cancel the patch last year because of COVID. Zeller told NewsChannel 6 that they were able to still be able to support the ministries the patch usually funds. The sale of the pumpkins goes towards the church’s ministries both locally and globally.

The Pumpkin Patch is on Martintown Road in North Augusta. It’s open daily from noon to 6 pm or until they run out of pumpkins.

For their anniversary, the church is asking anyone with pictures of their family in the patch over the years to email them to admin@saintbart.org for its website.