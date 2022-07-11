North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Monday in North Augusta- a special event in memory of a local law enforcement officer who died from COVID.

A group of motorcyclists from Washington State will escort a trailer covered in pictures of fallen officers from across the country.

‘The End of Watch: Ride to Remember’ is honoring Officer Dustin Beasley. He passed away from COVID-19 in August of last year.

The event gets its name because the end of watch is a ceremony where a dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer followed by silence.

Riders with the non profit organization, Beyond the Call of Duty, are honoring 600 fallen officers who died in 2021– including Officer Beasley. His wife, Candace Beasley, said he was a man who loved his job and loved to help people.

“He came to North Augusta about a year before he passed. And he loved the area. He just loved helping other people and being out there. He didn’t care if it cost his life. He anted to help everyone else,” she said.

Beasley explained that her husband was very humble and would not likely have enjoyed the accolades.

“He would probably hate all the attention. All of it. Everything we’ve been through this year, he would have hated it. But he didn’t do it for the thanks and I guess I talk about it because of our son together, so he can remember it. But, he was very humble. He would not like this at all,” laughed Beasley.

The riders began their trip June 1 and will ride more than 21,000 miles in 79 days to honor 600 officers who died in the line of duty the previous year.

In 2020, they rode 18,000 miles in honor or 146 officers killed in 2019 and in 2021 they rode 22,300 miles to honor 339 officers killed in 2020.

They will be in North Augusta at the Community Center on Brookside Drive at 8:30 Monday morning.

