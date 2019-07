NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta Public Safety is experiencing phone issues.

Officials say because of a problem with the 911 system and internal phone lines, all calls have been forwarded to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, temporarily.

“AT&T has been notified and is working on the problem,” officials added.

