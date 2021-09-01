North Augusta officer remembered for gentle, calm demeanor

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Loved ones and friends of a North Augusta Public Safety Officer remember his life and legacy. He died this week after a long battle with the coronavirus.

The flags at North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters on East Buena Vista Avenue are now lowered. And vehicle 258, a police cruiser is parked and being cleaned as it prepares to honor the man who drove it to serve and protect. His coworkers fondly remember one of their own, Officer Dustin Michael Beasley.

Officer Beasley

“He was proud to be a father, proud to be a husband and that’s my measure of a man. I loved him from the start.”

Sgt. Daniel Smith, who works at Fire Station One, still remembers his first conversation with Officer Beasley, about his family. He said they worked together frequently, so he learned he was friendly and a team player, elements that make a great law enforcement officer.

“He had the courageous calm,” Sgt. Smith said. “You could see it in his eyes. Anywhere he went, any situation he was in, it was there.”

The 30-year-old started with North Augusta Public Safety in December. But worked in Barnwell, Williston and for South Carolina Highway Patrol. Those closest to him nicknamed him for his quiet and calm demeanor.

“We called Officer Beasley tactical Eeyore because he had one speed and one speed only and that was Dustin’s,” said Vince Phillips, Public Safety Officer and Chaplain. “I’ve never seen him get excited, never seen him get angry.”

Lt. Tim Thornton added from doing a background check on Beasley when he was hired, “The more people I talked to in his past, with other departments, friends that he grew up with, this was a man of integrity, he was a family man, trustworthy. You give him a job to do you can relax because he’s going to do it and he’s going to do it well.”

His father, Michael Beasley, spoke with NewsChannel 6 about how his son was compassionate and wanted to serve others.

“He was put in different agencies with law enforcement and I believe that he was put in those positions to impact lives and build relationships for the greater good, ” said Beasley.

Officer Beasley’s funeral takes place Friday at First Baptist Church in Barnwell. His wife shared the following information on a social media post:

Visitation: Thursday, September 2, 2021

6pm-8pm at Folk Funeral Home

170 Elko St, Williston, SC 29853

Funeral: Friday, September 3, 2021

12:00 Noon at Barnwell First Baptist Church 161 Allen St, Barnwell, SC 29812

Following service, Burial at Barnwell County Memorial Garden

2728 Reynolds Rd, Blackville, SC 29817