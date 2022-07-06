NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home in North Augusta late Tuesday.

Deputies with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office went to the Dogwood Drive home Tuesday night to complete a wellness check. The incident report states authorities received a call from Bobby Miller’s sister because she had not heard from him for several hours. But when they arrived, the 65-year-old was found shot to death on the floor in his bedroom.

Authorities moved quickly trying to solve the crime. 42-year-old Jason Glenn Miller was arrested in Colquit County, Georgia and charged with murder. Jason Miller will remain in jail in Colquitt County until he’s extradited back to Aiken County.

NewsChannel 6 accessed the suspect’s criminal history. There are no cases with Colquitt County, but four incidents plus the one on Dogwood Drive came up in Aiken County.

In June, Jason Miller initiated a disturbance call.

Then in April, he was cited for discharging a gun in his backyard. Deputies noted he had alcohol in his hand, was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

In March of this year there was another disturbance. This time it was Bobby Miller, the now deceased man claiming his son Jason Miller caused face and neck bruises.

Jason Miller also was arrested in 2015 for a drunkenness disorderly conduct.

The Aiken County Coroner reported an autopsy will be done on Bobby Miller on Friday in Newberry.