NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is behind bars after her 6-month-old daughter died.

According to the arrest warrant from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, on October 27th, Brittany Michelle Hamilton called police to her home on Green Forest Drive because her infant was unresponsive and turning blue.

Upon arrival, police found a man performing CPR on the baby.

First responders took over chest compressions but the child was not able to be revived.

Investigators say Hamilton ingested meth/fentanyl in close proximity to the 6-month-old and the child inhaled the drugs which caused her death.

Hamilton was arrested, October 27th on drug charges, she was then charged with Murder/Homicide by Child Abuse December 12th.