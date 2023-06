AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A man in Aiken County is wanted on charges of assault and battery.

According to ACSO, 40-year-old Jorge Ghlindo Sanchez weighs 140 pounds and stands at 5’02.

The suspect’s last known address was on the 100 block of Tiger Lily Cr, North Augusta,S.C.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individual, they are asked to please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.