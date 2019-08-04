North Augusta man killed in motorcycle crash in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Edgefield, South Carolina.

The victim is identified as Robert Edward Dorn III, 41, of North Augusta.

The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office says that Dorn was traveling north on his motorcycle on Briggs Road when he crossed the center lane and ran off the left side of the road. He then struck several trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will not be performed, according to Coroner David Burnett.

Dorn wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.