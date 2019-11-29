North Augusta man identified as Stevens Creek drowning victim

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Edgefield County Deputy Coroner Doug Painter has released the identity of a North Augusta man last seen at Stevens Creek Landing, Thursday, November 28, around 5 p.m.

A 911 call from the shore described a man, now identified as 39-year-old Andre Johnson, having difficulty swimming in the waters of Stevens Creek.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who is handling the investigation, located the body shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, November 29, the day after Johnson went missing.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.