CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man has been convicted for participating in animal fighting.

Roosevelt Curry, 68 years old of North Augusta, is now facing up to 5 years in prison for participating in a cockfighting derby.

According to court documents, Curry and others gathered at a property in Ridgeville, S.C. to participate in the derby. Participants reportedly paid $400 to enter four birds. The birds were weighed and organizers used software to match them into fights.

While the derby was taking place, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office received a tip and responded to the scene. Deputies searched the property and found a barrel of birds that had been killed in fights that day. They also seized bird transport boxes, metal gaffes and spurs used for fighting.

This isn’t Curry’s first offense. He was previously convicted for cockfighting in 2010.