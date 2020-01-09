North Augusta man arrested on several counts of child pornography

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for child pornography.

37-year old Joshua Linwood Armentrout of North Augusta was arrested on 14 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Secret Service, assisted with this arrest.

Investigators state Armentrout engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced, distributed and possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Armentrout was arrested on January 7, 2020 and is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.