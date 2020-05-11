North Augusta man arrested for shooting into Warrenville home

WARRENVILE, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to a “shots fired” call on Augusta Road in Warrenville Sunday night. When they arrived, the homeowner told them he and two others inside the home were shot at. He told police he later found several bullet holes in the side of his home where he and the other friend were standing.

Witnesses who saw the shooter gave a description of the man. The suspect left his car in the road after the shooting and ran away from the scene.

As the investigation progressed, the Aiken BloodHound Tracking Team, deputies and investigators found vehicle located near the shooting scene, a rifle in nearby dumpster and other evidence.

Deputies located and arrested 26-year old Joseph Christopher Hanson of North Augusta. Hanson was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was booked on one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. More charges may be forthcoming.

