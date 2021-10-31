North Augusta leaders looking for input on events to be held along river

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of North Augusta plans to host a community event in the spring of 2022 on the Savannah River and they are asking for your input on what should happen there.

The water will be the primary location for activities. Additional festivities would be hosted along the riverbank at the amphitheater and throughout Riverside Village.

City leaders hope the activities will become an annual tradition.

North Augusta started a month-long process of surveying residents and neighbors for input.

This will be family-friendly, allowing for participation by people of all ages and abilities.

Responses will be accepted through Sunday, October 31.

The survey can be completed by going to https://www.northaugusta.net/Home/Components/News/News/626/18.