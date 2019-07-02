North Augusta inches closer towards new fire station

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Plans for a new fire station in North Augusta move forward.

City Council members advanced a plan last night that would rezone property on Georgia Avenue, near Martintown Road.

That rezoning opens the door for a new fire facility to be built on the old Flythe property, but the ordinance has only passed the first two of three necessary readings so far.

Leaders tell NewsChannel 6 the move is necessary for a future fighting fires.

“You’ve got a flat roof. There are leaks,” said City Administrator Todd Glover.

It’s a building that houses your emergency crew; North Augusta’s Public Safety police and fire. But leaders say it’s time to sound the alarm on the facility.

“We just spent quite a bit of money a year or so ago remediating the mold out of the building to make it safe four our employees,” Glover told us.

Station 1 on Buena Vista also presents a challenge for the department’s ladder truck, which is now housed at a station on Clearwater and Belvedere where there is more room. Todd Glover said moving the fire station and eventually the public safety headquarters to the combined Seven Gables and Flythe properties on Georgia Avenue would centralize work and improve response times.

“Not just for the buildings on the Riverfront, certainly they are the tallest that we have in town. But we have a business district with a Kroger and a Lowe’s and a super Walmart,” he explained.

The City Council voted to rezone the Flythe property. And it’s now on third reading. If it passes, building begins there with Sales Tax funds.

“We have money on hand now to do Station 1,” he said estimating a $10 million cost. “Then we asked the voters could we bond the proceeds for the Sales Tax for the headquarters and they approved that by over 60 percent.”

The Seven Gables property adjacent to the former Flythe land was already zoned for public use. Glover said it along with the old fire station would be torn down if the measure passes.

Photojournalist: Troy Robinson