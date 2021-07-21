North Augusta Greeneway expansion near Woodstone community

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The plans for the North Augusta Greeneway expansion are coming into full view.

“It’s always been a part of the master plan,” Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Rick Meyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the project.

That plan is now on the road to coming together for North Augusta.

“Not everybody in North Augusta currently has direct connectivity to the Greeneway. That’s an important thing for us to do as well is in regards to not just expansion but connectivity,” Meyer added.

Connectivity was first thought about two years ago now put into motion thanks to talks about upgrading the 13th street bridge that spans from Augusta to North Augusta.

“Some of the things that both communities are looking at as they redo the 13th street bridge, hopefully, we’ll be able to look into the feasibility of connecting the Augusta Trail with North Augusta and the Greeneway,” Meyer added.

The city received grant funding from the state Department of Transportation for the $100,000 project near Mayfield Court right next door to the Woodstone community.

“That will help tie us in the future to a new regional park on the North Augusta country club property. It’s only a couple of hundred yards long, but it’s enough. It was a significant piece of property,” Meyer added.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.