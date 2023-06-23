NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in North Augusta on Thursday.

People from the area showed up to hear what Gov. DeSantis had to say, and to question his stance on important policies.

“So I look around this country, and we are off our rocker as a nation with all these problems,” he said.

He talked about several topics, including China.

“It’s not something Biden’s taking seriously, did you here what he said the other day? Oh don’t don’t worry about China, we don’t care about China, and that’s not the right attitude to have,” Gov. Desantis said. “From a national security standpoint, they are a threat.”

Rejecting “woke” ideologies.

“Are we gonna be society rooted in truth, or are we gonna be society that’s rooted in the latest ideological fad? The truth will set us free,” he said.

And closing the southern border.

“We’ve done things like ban sanctuary cities in Florida, increase penalties for smuggling illegal aliens into our state, we even sent illegal aliens to beautiful Martha’s Vineyard,” he said.

And when asked if he wants to ban abortions nationwide, he said he will not override pro-life laws in other states.

He wants to implement some of the policies that he used as Florida’s governor to reduce inflation and the National Debt.

And if elected, he says he would start reversing President Biden’s economic policies on day one.

“It’s a country, unfortunately, that’s headed towards decline. And I’m running for president because I don’t accept that decline. I think that decline is a choice, it’s not an inevitability,” he said.

Gov. DeSantis trails Donald Trump in the polls. He will campaign in New Hampshire this weekend.