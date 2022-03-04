NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A community is rallying together to help a North Augusta family whose home was damaged in a house fire. “It’s just seeing it happen. So close to home was kind of surreal,” Casey Horton told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident. “I’m a little speechless. The thoughts are now it’s kind of like starting from ground zero again, but on the same token, we’re not starting from ground zero, it’s like a restart,” homeowner Stanley Bartlett added.

A restart for a veteran transitioning out of the military. Bartlet moved into his Gustav Court home with his family three weeks ago. In less than a month, a fire ripped through his roof. “When I first got into the neighborhood, there was a lot of vehicles around,” he recalled. “When I tried to turn on the street that the home was located on, there was fire trucks. It seems like the entire roof was on fire from both sides and from the back to the front,” he shared.

“I really thought it was like somebody was burning leaves.”Jana Zoellner added. “It was like a small fire that started at the top and it just kept going until now. It looks like someone just took a big chunk out of the roof,” Horton added.

One person was inside at the time of the blaze. Fire alarms in the home woke her up and she was able to get out safely. The damage was extensive with multiple agencies on the ground. The first and second floors are gone as well as the patio out back and there’s a lot of water damage in the basement.

“If we can restore this house. It’s gonna be a lot of work. I’m not an insurers agent or an adjuster, but from my perspective, it looks like it’s a total loss,” Bartlett added.

Casey Horton, a neighbor who lives across the street from the family, sprang into action when the blaze was underway. “We were just handing out water to people who were thirsty with just a couple of people who needed some water that we had in the pantry. Wasn’t anything serious,” he saded.

Now the community is coming together to help Bartlet’s family. A go fund me has been started with a goal of reaching $20,000. The red cross is also helping Barrlett, his wife, their three sons, and a family friend with financial support. The group is currently staying at a local motel.

“Every time I open my bathroom blinds, I see it and I just can’t believe it actually happened. I just feel really, really, really sorry for the family,” Zoellner said. She also feels now is the time to connect with the entire community. “When the firefighters were fighting the fire, I was thinking to myself, you should really have like a community cookout or something. Just really get everybody together so people can know each other more,” she added.

GO FUND ME: North Augusta Family of 5 Homeless after fire: https://www.gofundme.com/f/north-augusta-family-of-5-homeless-after-fire

Family clothing sizes:

Shirts:

Women:

LG

Men:

LG

LG

Med/LG.

Pants/Jeans:

Women:

12-14

Men:

34/34

32/32

32/30

32/30