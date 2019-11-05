North Augusta ending blue bag program

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJFB) — North Augusta will stop providing sanitation customers with blue recycling bags.

The move is effective on January 1, 2020.

We’re told the change will help lower operating expenses and offset an increase in the current monthly recycling fee.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make as there are over 3,400 residents who participate in the recycling program,” officials said in a social media post.

All solid waste will continue to be delivered to the City’s Materials Recovery Facility for processing and recovery of recyclables.