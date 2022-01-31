North Augusta city leaders working to finalize river front event plans

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C ( WJBF) — Plans are still underway for a river front event in North Augusta.

” I know we’re moving forward with our river event,” North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said.



North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said the event should take place this summer.



” We are going to have our first ever river event probably the first of June. So, we’re excited about that,” Williams said.



The city asked the public for suggestions on what the event should be.



A “citizen committee” narrowed those suggestions down and will help make the final decision.



” We have already taken all the ideas from the citizens and from all that we had a vote where citizens could vote on what the top choices were. That committee has put all that together and they’re the ones that will be putting together the final plan of what that looks like,” Williams said.



City leaders hope the event will bring more tourism to the area and be something fun for residents.



” I think it’s exciting for us to actually have an event driven by citizen ideas and input on the water,” Williams said.



City leaders are hoping to finalize plans at their next work session.