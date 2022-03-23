NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ( WJBF) — Lots of cars travel Georgia Avenue every day — and sometimes those cars are going way too fast.

” Its almost like a runway,” North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said.

” People drive crazy on the road sometimes and they need to be a little more careful with how they’re driving,” James Wright said.

That’s why the North Augusta City Council and the planning commission are looking at how they could help slow down traffic on Georgia Ave.

” I think its important for us to understand what needs to be done,” Williams said.

City council and planning commission members discussed the Georgia Avenue Traffic Calming study at a joint session on Wednesday.

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said slowing down traffic could also help bring more businesses to the downtown area.

” If we want to make our downtown the heartbeat, if we want walk ability, if we want to activate green space and we want you to walk with your friends we can’t have cars driving through our downtown crazy fast,” Williams said.

Some drivers said slowing down traffic is also important for safety in the area.

“They need to slow down because we have kids and people riding bicycles all the time. We don’t need nobody getting hurt,” Khalif Horton said.

Some pedestrians also said they would like to see the traffic slow down.

” I ride a bike I don’t want nobody trying to run me over on a bicycle,” James Wright said.

The project would be 80 percent funded by SCDOT and would cost the city about $10,000.