NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – The development code could determine what property owners do with their land as well as where they choose to put their properties.

Leaders in North Augusta are picking up where they left off with re-writing the new development code. The last time this happened was 2007.

” one of the recommendations I think they brought up was for us to consider a plan residential district and I do think that is something that I would like to see the planning commission kind of study and come back maybe with some options because I do think it would give control of especially an R5 Zoning district” said Kevin Toole, council member.

The board put a pause on the first hearing to give the planning commission time to discuss recommendations for the code.

” it is my understanding that several but not all have been implemented into the development code as it was laid out during the study session so now, we’re at a point where having been viewed now twice by the planning commission it is back to the city council for consideration” said Jim Clifford, City Administrator.

The code will consist of new regulations for zoning and land development. It will also update the city-wide zoning map. But there are concerns from property owners and developers.

“we’re concerned about adding cost to that is what it comes down to so do you want somebody could have bought a $350,000 house at now eighteen hundred square feet the more cost we put on it now they’re looking at fifteen hundred square foot house” said Jason Whinghter.

Council members say they will take buyers and developers concerns into consideration as they move forward with this process.