NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- The push to start an addiction treatment program in Aiken County. North Augusta leaders looking at ways to help.

City leaders will need to pass a resolution to pull money from the Purdue Pharma lawsuit settlement, and give some of it to the Aiken Center.

“ They are making this an easy process outside of their normal full applications because they’re wanting to incentivize government entities that already have these funds in an account ready for you” said Margaret Key, Aiken Center Executive Director.

During the North Augusta city council study session Monday, leaders discussed how funds from a settlement will be used to help the Aiken Center for alcohol and drugs.

“out of the general fund there was a separate lawsuit from a settlement that was set aside from pharmacy companies that communities could draw from this money for a certain set of purposes and so what I would be asking for in this resolution is to draw $25,000 from that fund” said Jim Clifford, City Administrator.

The Aiken Center will Develop a program for to help those who abuse opioid drugs, and addiction. It’s something Executive director Margaret Keys say they’ve been working on for a while.

“ that bigger project we can talk about in terms of the road ahead Aiken center as we work for stands ready to be your arm and working with the other counties and the other cities to maximize those resources for the good of the whole county” said Margaret Key, Aiken Center Executive Director.

City council will have to pass a resolution in order for the funds to be disbursed.

“ You have elevated the Aiken Center and you’re a bulldog and you know how to be consistent and we think you for your service and you’re making a difference” said Mayor Briton Williams, North Augusta.

The city council is expected to pass the resolution at their next meeting.