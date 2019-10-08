North Augusta City Administrator leaving for new position

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit announced today that City Administrator Todd Glover has tendered his resignation effective November 1, 2019.

He has accepted the position of Executive Director for the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC), located in Columbia, SC.

The City of North Augusta is grateful for Mr. Glover’s nine years of leadership as City Administrator.

While the development of Riverside Village is certainly his crowning achievement, the City has benefited in every aspect from his dedication and vision.

The transition process and search for a new City Administrator will be announced in the coming weeks.