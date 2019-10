NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — A local church is holding a carnival with donations going to a great cause.

The Carey Hill Baptist Church and the Carey Hill Community Outreach, Inc. is sponsoring its annual community carnival on Saturday, October 12 from 12-4:00 p.m.

We’re told the event will feature a bounce house, face painting, games and a variety of concessions.

Admission is free with the donation of one canned food item.

The donations will be given to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.