AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Three North Augusta brothers are making a huge splash on social media with videos of their daredevil stunts and silly skits. NewsChannel 6 caught up with them to learn more about what they do and how they’ve gained more than one-million followers online.

The Boling Brothers combine their love for comedy, stunts and parkour to create viral videos which are becoming more and more popular. They told NewsChannel 6 it all started 9 years ago with a dream.

“And I’ve always tried to, you know, be like a famous Youtuber. Because I think at some point, all kids want to do that,” said CJ Boling.

19-year-old CJ, 14-year-old Brody, and 10-year-old Dylan are known on social media as “The Boling Bros.”

CJ said that when he was younger he loved to do flips and his brothers followed in his footsteps.

“And eventually, they just saw what I was doing and wanted to be like me and we just all started flipping together. And then Brody got way better than I was when I was his age. And then Dylan got crazy better,” he explained.

CJ wasn’t successful with making viral videos on his own, but soon he discovered the best way to stick the landing.

“I didn’t really crack the code until I started to make videos with Brody and Dylan. And just us making that brotherly content and doing stuff we can bond over, like flipping and making skits and just being funny. It just helped us get together and people liked it because it was super genuine.”

Most of the brothers’s videos are made either at home, or at Defy Trampoline Park in Augusta.

“I feel, honestly, great. It feels like a refreshing glass of water, you know? Like a cold glass of water is how it feels. It just feels really good,” Brody said.

Sharing their comedic talents is another thing these brothers love to do, and Brody has some advice for those who may be too nervous to make online content.

“Whatever you do, I would say just do it full-hearted-ly. Don’t let other people stop you.”

Dylan is the youngest brother with possibly the biggest personality. A video of one of his stunts has garnered nearly 70 million total views and was even shared by sports pages like ESPN, Overtime and House of Highlights.

“My favorite part about making the videos is how I get to add my own twist and stuff. And the favorite stunts that I like to do, I’d say I like, I really like doing that Spiderman swingy thingy,” Dylan said.

Dylan told NewsChannel 6 that he isn’t afraid to try new stunts.

“First, when you just try it, it just feels so fun you just keep on doing it constantly, which gives you the encouragement to do everything else.”

The Boling Bros are even starting to make some money with their content, which they save and spend on things like props for their new videos.

“On TikTok, the way we made money, is, it’s straight from views. And TikTok had a program, but they stopped that program recently,” CJ said. “But on Instagram, people love our content and they love our personalities and they love who we are. So they want to see more content of us, so they will just simply give us some donations just to help us fund our videos.”

Their mother said that while she will always worry for their safety, she knows they know what they are doing and she is proud of them.

