North Augusta asking for suggestions for 2022 river event

NORTH AUGUSTAS, S.C. (WJBF) — In an effort to drive tourism to the area, North Augusta is looking ahead to 2022. During a recent city council meeting, Mayor Briton Williams announced the city will host a new event on the Riverfront in the spring or summer of 2022.

“It’s always been odd that we live on a river but never had events on the actual river,” Mayor Briton Williams said.

The city is asking the public for suggestions on what the event should be. Ideas can be submitted online until August 31. A “citizen committee” will then narrow suggestions down.

“Once we get the final three to five ideas, we will then put it out to all citizens for a vote in order to see which one will be chosen. This is a chance for you to have a voice, vote and ownership in the budget we’re preparing for 2022 for the city’s first water event to promote tourism and quality of life.”

The idea is exciting for North Augusta residents, who already have ideas of their own.

“A concert is a wonderful opportunity to bring everyone in the community together a bit more,” Andrew Wells says. “With everything crazy that’s been going on in the world recently, I think we need something to bring anyone together.”

Grant Gosden agrees with Wells that a concert would be an entertaining addition to the area. He also suggests the city host a festival or farmers market.

“Anything outdoors would be good,” Gosden says.

Lee Muddiman is looking to the water, saying he thinks hosting the event on the Savannah River would be the best idea.

“People could come on boats,” Muddiman suggests. “I would probably go for the water.”

If you have an idea for the River Event, submit it here.