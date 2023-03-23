North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)- Some changes could soon be coming to North Augusta city parks. It’s part of a Parks, Recreation and Tourism master plan update, and you could have your say in what these changes would look like.

There are 20 parks that could see some changes, but there’s also a piece of city-owned land that could see a park added to it. It’s about 100 acres where the old North Augusta Country Club once stood off of Five Notch Road.

Leaders say they’re always asked what the city plans to do with the property. The hope is to use it for recreational purposes, something that anyone in the community can find a use for.

Mayor Briton Williams explained that they don’t want to build a replica of Riverview Park, but want to have amenities that city parks don’t already have. the hope is that it will bring more events like Peach Jam to North Augusta.

“We want to think outside the box. Maybe we have a FATS trail. Maybe we do a skateboard park. Maybe pickle ball courts. Maybe, how about a par 3, maybe three or four holes like First Tee?”

Mayor Williams said that city leaders are excited by the prospects of what the new park could be, but what they need now is public input.

“We’re saying this is the time. We telling- we have made no plans on what to do with that country club property. We’re talking like you and I are doing, ideas. I can’t tell you the number of ideas people have sent me in emails. We want citizens to tell us- tell us what you want in our parks,” said Williams.

A feedback session was already held this week and another one could be in the works. No date has been set as of yet.

You can find the survey HERE and the deadline, originally March 19, has been extended to April 21.

