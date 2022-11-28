AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After years of fundraising and construction, Apparo Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting on it’s new building addition. It’s an early intervention school for children with special needs.

Apparo is a faith-based, nonprofit school that specializes in teaching children with special medical and therapeutic needs from ages 6 weeks to 7 years-old.

They get an education while having access to nursing and therapies during the day.

The new space adds 16,000 square feet with 10 classrooms and 2 therapy pods, along with conference rooms and offices.

The old part of the building is now under renovations for future use by the organization.

“And so we’re able to serve over 100 children in this building in the classrooms on a daily basis. And as soon as the other building is finished, which will be next week, then we’ll also be able to have a 5,000 square foot outpatient therapy building,” said Jennifer Jones, Founder of Apparo Academy.

They started a $6 million capital campaign during the pandemic and the building has been under construction for more than a year.

Jones said she and the staff are grateful this day has arrived.

“We’re so excited. I mean, it just seems like a long time coming even though it hasn’t been. We will have some guest speakers. So Congressman Rick Allen will be saying a few words. Dr. Valera Hudson from the children’s hospital will be speaking briefly on the partnership that we have there,” she explained.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at Apparo Academy on Skinner Mill Road Monday, November 28 at noon.

