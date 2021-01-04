Non-profit offers single parents free rides to polls on January 5th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The non-profit organization ‘aPARENT MIRACLES’ is offering free rides to the polls for single parents.

Officials from the Atlanta-based organization have set up an easy system, with a coupon code, after the single parent downloads the Lyft app, and enters the code “MIRACLEVOTE21.”

This allows the single parent to get to the polls to vote in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Savannah, and Albany.

Single Parents are asked to post a picture of themselves catching a Lyft ride to the polls using the hashtag “#MiracleVote21” to encourage other single parents to get out and vote.

