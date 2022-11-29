Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- It’s Giving Tuesday, a global effort to give back to your community. Non-profit organizations benefit from Giving Tuesday every year and a non-profit in Aiken is hoping to wrap up a ten year capital campaign this year.

Children’s Place in Aiken has been fundraising for a decade to raise the funds needed for a bigger building so they can expand their services. The organization offers multiple treatment and counseling services for children and families who have been though trauma.

Right now, they are just $900,000 away from their goal of $5 million.

Executive Director Peggy Ford explained that non profit organizations depend on the generosity of the community to continue their work.

“Much of the work that we do requires community match money. It requires that we find the funds to say that the community is behind the mission that we have. So we’re constantly looking for ways to raise that operational community match money. So Giving Tuesday is a perfect time,” she said.

They hope to break ground on the new building in March, but need to raise that final $900k before construction is complete.

Ford said that having the new building will be a game changer for the organization and the children it serves.

“We will increase our space from 4,500 square feet to a little more than 18,000. It will finally accommodate the services we have, plus expand those services,” said Ford.

If you are looking for a non-profit organization to support for Giving Tuesday, and would like to help Children’s Place reach their building goal just CLICK HERE and select Building Fund.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.