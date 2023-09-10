WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Four E focuses on eliminating intergenerational poverty and gang violence by educating, empowering, exposing, and encouraging youth for excellence. They are expanding their reach beyond Washington, Georgia, and are seeking volunteers and support to continue their mission.

One of their upcoming initiatives is a youth camping event scheduled for October 7th and 8th in Washington, Georgia. This camping trip is a unique opportunity for the youth, many of whom have never been camping before, to learn valuable skills such as setting up tents, cooking on camping trips, and taking responsibility for various camp-related tasks. The camping event also includes educational activities like studying constellations.

To support Four E and its initiatives, interested individuals can visit their website (www.foureyouth.org) or connect with them on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Roxanne mentions plans for future workshops, including a cursive writing workshop, and emphasizes the need for volunteers, donors, partners, and sponsors to help further their mission.

Roxann Cobb joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more on the group.