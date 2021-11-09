Non existent trash service doesn’t merit full refund

(Augusta, Ga WJBF) Some people who live in south Augusta are trashing a commission decision about their garbage fees.

Two family’s saying they’ve been paying solid waste fees for seven years, even though the city admits they were exempted from the service, and were not getting pick up.

But instead of granting the families seven year refunds, worth 21- hundred dollars, the commission voted only to refund three years.

The families say they’re talking to their attorneys.

“Always been exempt never received the service. never picked up a piece of garbage from my house, never,” said Robbie Barnes, whose been paying the bills.

“What did you think of the debate today?”

I thought it was ridiculous, I thought it was totally unprofessional; I thought the gentleman I don’t even know who he was letting the Mayor speak,” she said.

City Attorneys told commissioners landfill policy and state law only allows refunds going back three years and granting seven years could create a costly precedent for Augusta.