KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — Noah’s Ark Missionary Baptist Church is hosting two big events. The theme is Models of Good Works.

The first event, a celebratory banquet, is set to take place on Saturday, October 28th at 6 p.m. The entire weekend will be filled with activities. On Sunday, there will be a Sunday school session at 9 a.m., followed by a church service at 11 a.m.

The celebratory banquet honors individuals in the children’s education ministry. This includes recognition for those involved in the Sunday School Ministry, Bible study, and Vacation Bible School.

Noah’s Ark Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4466 Highway 80 West.

Shaun Harris joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more on what you can expect.