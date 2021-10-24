No shooting at Western Carolina State Fair

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Some have reported that a shooting possibly took place at the Western Carolina State Fair Saturday night. Fair officials said that wasn’t the case.

An incident took place that caused the fair to be closed a few minutes early to prevent any further incidents from happening, according to fair officials.

No weapons were on the fairground and no injuries took place. “[At] no time was the safety of our patrons at risk, thanks to the enhanced security measures that have been implemented at the fair and the quick action of Law Enforcement,” they added.

We’re learned that additional security and safety measures have been implemented since the incident.