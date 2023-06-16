AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire and EMA spent the afternoon fighting flames at an abandoned home.

Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on Moore Avenue just before 3:00 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, AFD & EMA says the house was fully engulfed in flames.

With great effort, they managed to contain and extinguish the fire, while also conducting multiple searches to ensure everyone’s safety.

This is a developing story; stay connected with News Channel6 as more information becomes available.