No injuries after homes catch fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta Fire crews extinguished two fires across the area Sunday.

One fire happened earlier in the afternoon at a home on Barrett Lane, off Walton Way.

An official at the scene told NewsChannel 6 the homeowner was doing some renovations when they hit some electrical wiring. Everyone who was in the house was able to make it out safely.

Across town, the Red Cross stepped in to help a family in need after their home caught fire Sunday. The organization reported one person was inside a house on Fairhope Street when the fire started. They left unharmed, but the house did suffer some damage.

