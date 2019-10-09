No door-to-door trick or treating in Allendale on Halloween; town to hold community-wide event

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — There will be no door-to-door trick or treating in the Town limits of Allendale on October 31.

Officials say there will be a curfew in effect for people 17-years-old and younger after 8 p.m.

A Trunk or Treat Event will be held Halloween, Thursday, October 31 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Allendale Community Center on Flat Street.

If you or your group would like to participate, contact Tonia Capers Jones at 803-686-0179 or Henry Youmans, Jr. at 803-398-6105.

“This will be a community family-oriented event with food, fun and candy giveaways to all,” officials said.

You’re asked to come in your best costume.

