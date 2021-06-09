No credit card policy appalling says commissioner

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Credit card users in Augusta government appear be violating state law.

Georgia code says a policy must be approved before elected officials can have change cards

The mayor, the marshal and others have them now.

But even though the law is five years old commissioners just learning the city has -no- policy for credit card use and accountability.

“I was appalled by it I mean just the fact that everybody knew there were state guidelines out there and we haven’t taken action to put a policy around it and you know not only to protect taxpayer money that are being spent but also protect the county from anything from the state level that could be held against us,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Next week commissioners are scheduled to vote on creating a credit card policy based on the requirements in the state code