No charges for shooter who killed man at Christmas party

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a man who fatally shot another man at a company Christmas party won’t face criminal charges because he acted in self-defense.
Lexington police say no charges will be filed against 46-year-old Glenn Wilbur Rowe Jr. in the death of 26-year-old Wesley Warren-Camp. Police were called to Southern Dreams Realty on Dec. 20 where they found Warren-Camp with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say Warren-Camp and his father William Douglas Camp Jr. attacked Rowe at the party. Rowe shot Warren-Camp in the chest. Camp was charged with second-degree assault and battery. Another man at the party is also facing charges.
