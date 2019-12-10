No changes made to North Augusta property

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Commercial land advertised as a new residential and shopping area with schools for North Augusta still remains undeveloped more than a year later.

Back in 2018, NewsChannel 6 reported that a lot of land off Exit 5 would soon look like Riverwood Plantation in Columbia County. As of today, it’s still a lot of grass and a lot of trees.

One Stop Convenience sits on Edgefield Highway in North Augusta. Chirag Patel, the store’s owner, said he’s situated right in front of property that was being developed into homes and stores.

“I came in 2004,” he told us. “When I came, Highway 25 was really, really, really slow.”

Patel said he noticed stores such as Walmart have come and helped to develop parts of the area. “This area is growing really great. Add on to this subdivision and that’s going to help a lot of small business owners and this neighborhood where people depend on jobs. Maybe we can hire a couple of more people and it will help.”

Signs along the 1,400 acre property name Realtor Joel Presley with Presley Realty. NewsChannel 6 made several calls to the company now merged with Meybohm Commercial. We sent an email to Presley too and he replied that he has no comment.

But what we do know is that the commercial and residential development was announced back in April of last year. At the time, Presley stated it would be called Highland Springs, stretching to Exit 22 off Interstate 520, complete with 1500 homes with access to restaurants, grocery stores and other retailers and a new elementary and middle school.

A spokeswoman with Aiken County Public Schools told us a parcel of the total land owned was donated for the new schools. She said, “administration has been working hand in hand with the current owners, who donated the land, as well as the prospective new developers to include their transaction agreement…”

“We are really excited about the new subdivision, the new school. We are really excited about that,” Patel said.

We also spoke with North Augusta Planning and Development Director Libby Hodges. She said no official plans have been submitted, though talks have been happening for about ten years when the 520 exchange was built.

The large area in blue on the far right of the zoning map represents the 1,400 acre land.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.