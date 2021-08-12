No change to streetlight fees this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Streetlight fees will not be going up in the Garden City.

After months of debate, a commission subcommittee decided to hold off any rate increases…..for at least this year.

Raising rates has been on the table because the payment structure doesn’t cover the costs of the lights. But city leaders agreeing to find other sources of money to fill in the gap.

“I’m glad we were able to push it this gives us the opportunity to use American Rescue funds there might be some other budget funds we can use that I talked about right of way fees so I think this is a win today for the citizens,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners say the delay will allow time to look at other funding options for the streetlight program.