COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The No. 2 Augusta University Jaguars survived for a 77-69 road win over Benedict College Tuesday night. The win kept the Jags undefeated in the 2022-23 season.

Tyshaun Crawford led the Jaguars (4-0) with 25 points. Augusta trailed by seven at halftime, but outscored Benedict by 15 in the second half.

The Jaguars return to action on Wednesday, November 30th at Catawba.

