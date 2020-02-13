NJ: woman charged with stealing $500k+ from church

NEW JERSEY (CNN) – Authorities say a woman stole more than half a million dollars from her New Jersey church, using some of it to pay for her wedding.

Taisha Smith-DeJoseph was arrested Tuesday.

She is facing multiple charges including embezzlement and computer criminal activity.

According to prosecutors, Smith-DeJoseph volunteered at Saint Paul Baptist Church, overseeing its finances.

They say as church secretary, she opened electronic bank accounts for the church and used the funds for personal expenses.

The scam allegedly occurred over 5-years, with the money being used for things like car loans, rent, and hundreds of online purchases.

Latest Headlines: