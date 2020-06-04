GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A young boy fighting cancer in New Jersey got a big surprise from a local deputy. Jaxson Butkus has been collecting police badges from across the country.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office caught wind of this – and went a step further.
Deputy Hunter Parrack surprised Jaxon with a FaceTime call.
Little Jaxson mother said that call made his day.
You can follow Jaxson’s journey here:
Latest Headlines:
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, June 4, 2020
- NJ boy with cancer gets surprise from Columbia County deputy
- At least 39 injured in knife attack at China kindergarten
- Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.
- Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.