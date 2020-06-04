NJ boy with cancer gets surprise from Columbia County deputy

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A young boy fighting cancer in New Jersey got a big surprise from a local deputy. Jaxson Butkus has been collecting police badges from across the country.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office caught wind of this – and went a step further.

Deputy Hunter Parrack surprised Jaxon with a FaceTime call.

Little Jaxson mother said that call made his day.

You can follow Jaxson’s journey here:

https://www.facebook.com/Jaxson-Butkus-861724363914115/

