Nikki Haley book tour to continue in Georgia/South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Former U.S. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will continue her book tour in South Carolina and Georgia.

She spoke at Converse College in Spartanburg Saturday night.

Haley says the book, “With all due respect,” focuses on different parts of her time as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. More specifically, she covers what she calls miscommunication on U.S. sanctions on Russia in 2018.

She will be at the Gaillard Center of Charleston at 1 p.m. and the Marcus JJC of Atlanta Book Festival in Dunwoody, Ga. at 7:30 p.m.